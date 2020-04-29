CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

