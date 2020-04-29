CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $508.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.68. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

