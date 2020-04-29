CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

