CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 5,008 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

