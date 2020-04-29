CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

