CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

