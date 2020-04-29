CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $441,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

