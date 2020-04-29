CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

