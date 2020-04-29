CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $392,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $205.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

