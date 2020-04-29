CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 163.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average is $181.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

