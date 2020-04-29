CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 228,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 105,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average is $228.15.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

