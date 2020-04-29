CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

