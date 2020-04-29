CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

