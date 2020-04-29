CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

