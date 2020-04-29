CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $435,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.