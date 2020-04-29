CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $362.87 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

