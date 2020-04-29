CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:AZN opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $52.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

