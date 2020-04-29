CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

