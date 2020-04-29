CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 806 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

