CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $162.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

