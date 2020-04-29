CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Covington Capital Management raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.87.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.