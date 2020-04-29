CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,355 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after buying an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 56.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 262,293 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

