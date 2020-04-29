CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $497.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.29 and its 200-day moving average is $483.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

