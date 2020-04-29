Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

