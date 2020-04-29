Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 270 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.