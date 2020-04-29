Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

