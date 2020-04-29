Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.