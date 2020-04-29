Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

VRTX stock opened at $256.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $13,274,664. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.