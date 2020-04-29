Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

