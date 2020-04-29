Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

