Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

