Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

