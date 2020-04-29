Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 424 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.