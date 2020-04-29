Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,259 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

