Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

