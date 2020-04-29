Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $264.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.49. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

