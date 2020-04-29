Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

