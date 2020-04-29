Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

