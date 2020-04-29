Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of COP stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.