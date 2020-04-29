Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 101.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $214,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $94,845,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after buying an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

