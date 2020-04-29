Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 14,474 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

