Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 174.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

