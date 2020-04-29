Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 24,886 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

