Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.