Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,124 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,124 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $71,369,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

NYSE DAL opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.