Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.