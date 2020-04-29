Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.