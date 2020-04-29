Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

NYSE WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

