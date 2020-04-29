Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

