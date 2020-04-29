Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $344.53 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

